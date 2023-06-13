    বাংলা

    Family in despair as teen jumps off roof after brother's drowning death

    Twelve-year-old Nirob went to fetch a football that fell into a nearby canal when he accidentally slipped and drowned. His grief-stricken sister later jumped from a rooftop

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 07:21 AM

    A family is torn by grief after the deaths of two young siblings in separate incidents in Kishoreganj's Bhairab Upazila.

    Nibor Mollab, 12, the youngest child of Basir Molla, president of a local Jubo Dal outfit, drowned in a canal. Overcome with shock, his sister, 18-year-old Naza Begum, plunged to her death from a rooftop, according to the family.

    Both incidents took place in the Chondiber Mollabari area on Monday, said Mohammad Maksudul Alam, chief of Bhairab Police Station.

    Nirob was a sixth grader at Blue Bird School in Chondiber, while Naza was a student of grade 12 at Rafiqul Islam Mohila College.

    Nirob went to play football after returning home from school on Monday. At one point, the ball fell into a nearby canal and he went to fetch it. But, he accidentally slipped and fell into the canal, Maksudul said, citing locals.

    The family and locals rescued Nirob and took him to the Bhairab Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

    Nirob's body was brought home in the evening and after a while, Naza jumped from the roof of their three-storey house, the OC said.

    A grievously injured Naza was rushed to the Bhairab Upazila Health Complex before being transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She died in hospital care later that night.

    “Naza could not accept the death of Nirob. She kept on crying and saying that she wouldn't be able to live without her brother," a shell-shocked Basir Molla said.

    “My home is now empty. Please bring me back my children."

    The authorities have allowed the family to bury Nirob without an autopsy, said Maksudul.

    A case of unnatural death has been filed over the incident. Another case will be filed after Naza's body arrives in Bhairab, he said.

