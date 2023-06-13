Family in despair as teen jumps off roof after brother's drowning death

A family is torn by grief after the deaths of two young siblings in separate incidents in Kishoreganj's Bhairab Upazila.

Nibor Mollab, 12, the youngest child of Basir Molla, president of a local Jubo Dal outfit, drowned in a canal. Overcome with shock, his sister, 18-year-old Naza Begum, plunged to her death from a rooftop, according to the family.

Both incidents took place in the Chondiber Mollabari area on Monday, said Mohammad Maksudul Alam, chief of Bhairab Police Station.

Nirob was a sixth grader at Blue Bird School in Chondiber, while Naza was a student of grade 12 at Rafiqul Islam Mohila College.