Scores of panic-stricken workers hurt while rushing out of factory during quake in Cumilla

Hundreds of garment workers suffered injuries while hastily evacuating a factory building during an earthquake in Cumilla's Chauddagram. At least 20 people were seriously injured, while others required first aid.

A moderate earthquake occurred around 9:35 am on Saturday, sending tremors across Bangladesh.

The tremors sparked panic among the workers of the Amir Shirt factory, situated in the Chupua area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, resulting in many injuries as they tried to rush out of the three-storey building, according to Trinath Saha, chief of Chauddagram Police Station.

Anwar Hossain, the factory manager, said the factory employs thousands of workers, and most of them evacuated safely during the earthquake.

However, rumours of a potential crack in the building triggered panic, prompting a mad dash to safety, according to Anwar.