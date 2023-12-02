    বাংলা

    Scores of panic-stricken workers hurt while rushing out of factory during quake in Cumilla

    At least 20 people suffered serious injuries, while others received first aid

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM

    Hundreds of garment workers suffered injuries while hastily evacuating a factory building during an earthquake in Cumilla's Chauddagram. At least 20 people were seriously injured, while others required first aid.

    A moderate earthquake occurred around 9:35 am on Saturday, sending tremors across Bangladesh.

    The tremors sparked panic among the workers of the Amir Shirt factory, situated in the Chupua area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, resulting in many injuries as they tried to rush out of the three-storey building, according to Trinath Saha, chief of Chauddagram Police Station.

    Anwar Hossain, the factory manager, said the factory employs thousands of workers, and most of them evacuated safely during the earthquake.

    However, rumours of a potential crack in the building triggered panic, prompting a mad dash to safety, according to Anwar.

    "Someone in the crowd mentioned a crack in the building. This instilled panic, and the rush intensified among the women workers. Numerous people were injured in the process."

    Several of the injured individuals received treatment at the factory's health facility, while others were taken to the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex via the company's ambulance, he added.

    Chauddagram Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Golam Kibria said the names of 76 injured workers were recorded in the health complex register by 1 pm.

    Multiple teams are treating the injured, but the exact number of admissions has yet to be determined, he added.

    Those with more severe injuries were transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, according to Kibria.

    Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Hossain said the garment factory's walls did not collapse during the earthquake. The injuries occurred as workers rushed out in panic.

    The police are supporting efforts to treat the injured workers, said Trinath.

    Meanwhile, Azizur Rahman Siddique, the director of Cumilla Medical College Hospital, said that four people injured in the Cumilla EPZ and Cumilla Women's College are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

    The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured Saturday's earthquake at magnitude 5.5. The quake was located 10 km northeast of Ramganj at a depth of 38.5 km, according to the USGS.

    Meanwhile, the seismic monitoring branch of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department pegged the quake at a magnitude of 5.6.

    "We initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.8. But after analysing various data, it was found to be 5.6 on the Richter scale," said Golam Mustafa, an officer of the seismic monitoring centre.

    "The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Cumilla region, 86 km southeast of Dhaka."

