Sohel Rana, a patron of e-Orange, is allegedly absconding on bail in India. Bangladesh police are 'unaware'

Sohel Rana, a 'patron' of the scam-tainted e-commerce platform e-Orange, is reportedly absconding after securing bail from an Indian court following his arrest for illegally crossing into the country. However, Bangladesh police said it was yet to receive any 'official' word on the matter from its Indian counterparts.

“Various media outlets have reported that Sohel has escaped. Journalists also raised the matter with the police. However, no information was exchanged through the official channels,” Assistant Inspector General Manzoor Rahman said on Sunday.

Reports indicate that an Indian court granted conditional bail to Sohel, a former police inspector, on Dec 8. However, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Manzur said the police in Bangladesh are unaware of the situation with Sohel in India. “We don't have any information about his escape from India. The matter has not been officially communicated to the Bangladesh Police by India.”