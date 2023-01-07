Historic Kishoreganj mosque gets donations of 20 gunny bags full of cash, gold jewellery

The trustees of a 250-year-old mosque in Kishoreganj and the local authorities have started counting mountains of cash in local and foreign currencies and gold jewellery donated by devotees.

The mosque situated on four acres of land by the bank of the Narasunda River in the Gaital neighbourhood of Kishoreganj’s Sadar Upazila has been making headlines for the last few years due to generous donations.

Many devotees are drawn to the mosque from across the country, inspired by those tales and their personal beliefs. Their donations are deposited into eight boxes.