How much money does Ekushey Book Fair make from sponsorships? Bangla Academy has no idea

Bangla Academy, the organiser of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka, is clueless about the revenue the flagship event raises every year from sponsorships.

An event management firm, sanctioned by the academy, collects the money according to its contract with the sponsors. The government makes no separate allocation for the national event. A part of the academy’s annual festival budget is spent on conducting the fair.

Celebrated actor and cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar expressed his shock over the process. Citing the gaps between the collection and accounts of income from sponsorships, he said, “It should not be like that, as an organiser of the event, Bangla Academy must have the record of income.”

He demanded a separate government fund for the fair, condemning the practice of taking sponsorship from the private sector as the month-long event is held in keeping with the spirit of the 1952 Language Movement.