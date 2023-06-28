Schoolgirl whose painting was selected for Hasina’s Eid greetings cards gets Tk 100,000

Sheikh Hasina has gifted Tk 100,000 to Arifa Akhter Ankhi, a schoolgirl with special needs from Dinajpur whose drawing was chosen for the prime minister's Eid-ul-Azha greetings cards.

Parliament Whip Iqbalur Rahim handed over a cheque to the eighth-grader on behalf of Hasina in the Dinajpur deputy commissioner's office on Wednesday.

Touched by the gesture, Ankhi, using sign language, expressed her gratitude to the prime minister and said she would pray for her.

Ankhi's mother, Shahnaz Parvin, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to Hasina for her dedicated focus on children with special needs.