    বাংলা

    Schoolgirl whose painting was selected for Hasina’s Eid greetings cards gets Tk 100,000

    Ankhi's artwork depicting Eidgah minaret and Eid congregation in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan was chosen for the prime minister's Eid greetings cards

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 June 2023, 04:19 PM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 04:19 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has gifted Tk 100,000 to Arifa Akhter Ankhi, a schoolgirl with special needs from Dinajpur whose drawing was chosen for the prime minister's Eid-ul-Azha greetings cards.

    Parliament Whip Iqbalur Rahim handed over a cheque to the eighth-grader on behalf of Hasina in the Dinajpur deputy commissioner's office on Wednesday.

    Touched by the gesture, Ankhi, using sign language, expressed her gratitude to the prime minister and said she would pray for her.

    Ankhi's mother, Shahnaz Parvin, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to Hasina for her dedicated focus on children with special needs.

    Shahnaz also expressed her joy in receiving the Eid gift.

    Ankhi, a student at the Dinajpur Deaf Institute, has special needs from birth. Her father, Md Anarul, is a bookseller in Dinajpur’s West Baluadanga.

    Ankhi's artwork depicting Eidgah minaret and Eid congregation in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan was chosen for the prime minister's Eid greetings cards.

    The drawing shows people in panjabi and caps queuing for Eid prayers near a tall minaret. Some are seen hugging each other, and there is also a glimpse of someone attending to a sacrificial cow.

    RELATED STORIES
    Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Azha
    Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha
    The Indian prime minister says the bonds between the people of the two countries are forged in shared history and cultural kinship
    Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha
    Hasina greets people on Eid
    The prime minister extends Eid holiday greetings to all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad
    Bangladesh to increase salaries of civil servants by 5%
    Civil servants to get 5% pay rise
    Hasina instructs Mustafa Kamal to take measures in her closing remarks in parliament’s FY24 budget session
    Bangladesh declares Jun 27 as a holiday, extending Eid vacation to 5 days
    Eid holiday extended by one day
    With Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on Jun 29, Bangladeshis will now enjoy a five-day vacation

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps