Mohakhali residents block road to demand an end to water shortage

Residents of Dhaka’s Mohakhali have blocked the road demanding an end to water shortages in the area and expansion of local roads.

The Uttam AK Khandker Road in front of Govt Titumir College was blocked for over a half-hour around 4:30 am on Sunday. The protest brought traffic on the major thoroughfare to a halt.

Police spoke to the protesters and were able to remove them from the road around 5 pm.

Nearly 50 men and women had taken up positions on the road for the protest.