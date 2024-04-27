DNCC sprays down roads amid heatwave

The Dhaka North City Corporation has begun spraying roads with water as Bangladesh bakes in a heatwave in an effort to bring a spot of relief to residents of the capital.

Though some areas were sprayed last week, the initiative was officially inaugurated by Mayor Atiqul Islam in Agargaon on Saturday.

The mayor said that 12 DNCC vehicles will spray water on different roads in the city every day.

Two water cannons will be used to spray the main roads while 10 water bowsers will be used to spray the side roads.