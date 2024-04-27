    বাংলা

    DNCC sprays down roads amid heatwave

    The DNCC is using two water cannons to spray main roads and 10 water bowsers to spray side roads

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2024, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 09:55 AM

    The Dhaka North City Corporation has begun spraying roads with water as Bangladesh bakes in a heatwave in an effort to bring a spot of relief to residents of the capital.

    Though some areas were sprayed last week, the initiative was officially inaugurated by Mayor Atiqul Islam in Agargaon on Saturday.

    The mayor said that 12 DNCC vehicles will spray water on different roads in the city every day.

    Two water cannons will be used to spray the main roads while 10 water bowsers will be used to spray the side roads.

    The initiative was taken under the advice of Chief Heat Officer Bushra Afreen, the mayor said.

    “The water spray or artificial rain initiative is being taken at the advice of the chief heat officer. Water will be sprayed from 11am to 4pm every day. The programme will be undertaken in a number of areas, including Uttara, Mirpur, Farmgate, and Agargaon.”

    “It won’t completely eliminate the heat, but it will bring a little relief to the public for a time.”

    Dhaka’s parks will also spray water in a similar manner, the mayor said.

    “We have planned to bring artificial rain to all the parks. Our mechanical team has already been informed. It is a work in progress. In the next few days, artificial rain will be brought to the parks. Each ward will also have three vans to supply water. These suggestions were given to us by the chief heat officer. We are taking these steps at her advice.”

    Regarding the recent criticism directed at the chief heat officer, Mayor Atiqul said that she was not tasked with implementing projects, but advising the DNCC and convincing them to act.”

    “Many are talking about the chief heat officer. They say she receives a salary from our city corporation. The chief heat officer is appointed by the Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation. They appointed seven people worldwide. She doesn’t get a single taka from the city corporation. She doesn’t even have a chair there.”

    The mayor requested all shopkeepers to keep a water drum and drinking glass in front of every shop for the convenience of pedestrians.

