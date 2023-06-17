Union Council chairman named as key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder

A case has been started against Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara Union Council, in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj.
Nadeem's wife, Monira Begum, filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station on Saturday, according to the station's chief Sohel Rana.
As many as 22 people are implicated in the case, along with around 20-25 unnamed suspects, Sohel said.
They include Babu's son Fahim Farman Rifat, local Awami League leader Rakibullah Rakib, and Sadhurpara Union Council Member Gazi Aman Ali.
Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative on Wednesday. He passed away in hospital care the next day, with doctors citing a head injury as the cause of death.
Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.
Babu, the key suspect in the case, was arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion in Panchagarh on Saturday. He was reportedly hiding in a relative's house and looking for an escape route to India.