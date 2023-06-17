    বাংলা

    Union Council chairman named as key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder

    Police record a case against Mahmudul Alam Babu in connection with the fatal assault on Golam Rabbani Nadim

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 June 2023, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 09:36 AM

    A case has been started against Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara Union Council, in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj.

    Nadeem's wife, Monira Begum, filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station on Saturday, according to the station's chief Sohel Rana.

    As many as 22 people are implicated in the case, along with around 20-25 unnamed suspects, Sohel said.

    They include Babu's son Fahim Farman Rifat, local Awami League leader Rakibullah Rakib, and Sadhurpara Union Council Member Gazi Aman Ali.

    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative on Wednesday. He passed away in hospital care the next day, with doctors citing a head injury as the cause of death.

    Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.

    Babu, the key suspect in the case, was arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion in Panchagarh on Saturday. He was reportedly hiding in a relative's house and looking for an escape route to India.

    RELATED STORIES
    Journalist injured in Jamalpur attack dies
    Journalist injured in Jamalpur attack dies
    His son Abdullah Al Mamun Rifat accused the followers of Sadhurpara union council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu for fatally attacking his father
    RAB arrests Union Council Chairman Babu in Jamalpur journalist murder
    RAB arrests suspect in Jamalpur journalist murder
    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative
    Golam Rabbani Nadim
    Witness details Jamalpur journalist’s killing
    He says the local UP chairman was present among 20-25 people when the chairman’s son bashed Nadim’s head with a brick
    The Making of a Cricket Pitch
    The Making of a Cricket Pitch
    Following the season's harvest, children of Bakshiganj in the Jamalpur district prepare a pitch for cricket games.

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production