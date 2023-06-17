Union Council chairman named as key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder

A case has been started against Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara Union Council, in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj.

Nadeem's wife, Monira Begum, filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station on Saturday, according to the station's chief Sohel Rana.

As many as 22 people are implicated in the case, along with around 20-25 unnamed suspects, Sohel said.