With paint strokes, nation prepares to pay homage to language martyrs on Feb 21

Amar Ekushey, Feb 21, the day Bangladesh remembers the martyrs of the Language Movement with pride and grief, nears once more.

Last-minute preparations are underway at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka for a proper tribute to the movement’s heroes.

People from all walks of life are expected to throng the Central Shaheed Minar in the wee hours of Wednesday, Feb 21, to mark Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.

The memorial will be flooded with wreaths, flowers, and the heartfelt respect of the nation.

As per tradition, the students and faculty members of the Institute of Fine Arts at Dhaka University have turned the walls and streets near the Shaheed Minar into a canvas.

Cleaning work was complete at the Shaheed Minar on Tuesday.

Teachers and students were now adorning the area with traditional graffiti and colourful designs.