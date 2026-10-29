Unpaid for months, Bangladeshi workers face mounting debts, uncertain futures in Singapore

Migrant workers from Process Maintenance Solutions meet the company’s director at the Migrant Workers’ Centre Recreation Club in Singapore on Oct 23 to discuss unpaid wages. Photo: The Straits Times

Migrant workers from Process Maintenance Solutions meet the company’s director at the Migrant Workers’ Centre Recreation Club in Singapore on Oct 23 to discuss unpaid wages. Photo: The Straits Times

At least 240 migrant workers at two Singapore processing firms have gone unpaid for three months, while their work permits were abruptly cancelled. Most are Bangladeshis, The Straits Times reported.

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower said on Oct 24 it was investigating Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical and Construction.

The ministry and Migrant Workers’ Centre are helping workers claim wages through the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management.

Workers said wages stopped in August, with permit cancellations beginning in late September. Many fear for their futures.

Hossain Midul, from Process Maintenance Solutions, said he had sent almost all his monthly pay of $600 to his family in Pabna since arriving in July 2025. His permit was cancelled without explanation in October.

“My family has very little, so I left home to support them. But now I have no work and no salary -- I’m very scared they will have to suffer,” Midul was quoted as saying by The Strait Times.

The company still owed him $1,800, he said.

“Many of our families sold land and cattle, and we took loans to come here. Some people also borrowed money from relatives,” he added.

Saimon Islam, from Jurong Technical and Construction, said he was also owed at least $1,800 and feared receiving only part of it.

Workers said they paid Bangladeshi agents more than $12,000 for processing-sector jobs, with employer-funded construction certificate courses promised after a year, the report said.

On Oct 23, 70 Process Maintenance Solutions workers met company director Ruzaidi Massunik. Rajib Hossain, who received overdue wages a week earlier, said authorities promised letters to help workers find new employers.

Workers were told the ministry could not help with construction certificates because agents had been paid in Bangladesh, it added.

The Migrant Workers’ Centre said it was coordinating with employment agencies to help workers find jobs and providing food to about 90 workers.