EU force proposed forceful rescue of hijacked ship, crew: Bangladesh official

The European Union Naval Force, or EUNAVFOR, proposed a forceful rescue of Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah and its crew members from Somali pirates, a foreign ministry official has said.

Khurshed Alam, secretary of maritime affairs in the ministry, said in a TV talk show on Sunday that the government and the owner did not agree to the proposal, considering the safety of the 23 seafarers.

A retired rear admiral, Khurshed had been part of the negotiations to free seven Bangladeshi sailors who were among those onboard a hijacked Malaysian ship, MV Albedo, in 2014.