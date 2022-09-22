    বাংলা

    Bangladesh relaxes age eligibility for some govt jobs due to pandemic

    Applicants who reached the age limit of 30 on Mar 25, 2020 will be eligible for recruitment until June 2023

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 09:22 AM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 09:22 AM

    The government has further relaxed the age restriction for people seeking to apply for public sector jobs to mitigate the effects of the pandemic-induced disruption to the recruitment process.

    In an order on Thursday, the public administration ministry instructed government bodies and agencies publishing job adverts to count an applicant's age from Mar 25, 2020.

    This means the candidates who were 30 years old on Mar 25, 2020 will be eligible for recruitment until Jun 30, 2023, adding 39 months to the age limit for government jobs.

    The public administration ministry has asked all other ministries and divisions to specify the maximum age limit when they send out job circulars. But the rule will not be applicable to the Bangladesh Civil Service.

    Job seekers have long been demanding that the government raise the age ceiling for public sector jobs, which is currently 30 years.

    The government has made concessions on the matter on two occasions since the start of the pandemic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hundreds of lenders gather outside Evaly office in Dhaka
    Lenders gather outside Evaly office in Dhaka
    Hundreds gathered outside the controversial e-commerce site's offices as Shamima Nasrin is set to rejoin as director on Thursday
    SAFF champion says money was stolen from luggage at Dhaka airport
    SAFF champion says money was stolen from luggage at airport
    Footballer Shamsunnahar says about Tk 250,000 was stolen from her bag and the locks on some of her teammates' luggage were broken
    Hasina joins Biden at reception in New York, visits Padma Bridge photo exhibition
    Hasina joins Biden at New York reception
    The two leaders had a conversation during the reception organised at the American Museum of Natural History
    Sanctions, counter-sanctions over Russia-Ukraine war deeply hurting people: Hasina
    Sanctions, counter-sanctions hurting people: Hasina
    The prime minister calls for an amicable end to the ‘blood soaked, disastrous’ crisis

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher