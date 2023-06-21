    বাংলা

    Concern over human rights in Bangladesh part of consistent US policy: Kirby

    He says human rights are a foundational element of Biden administration’s foreign policy

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 June 2023, 02:07 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 02:07 PM

    John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has said President Joe Biden raising concerns over human rights is not unique to Bangladesh; it is a ‘consistent policy’ for the US.

    Speaking at a press briefing over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington on Wednesday, Kirby said human rights were a ‘foundational element’ of Biden administration’s foreign policy.

    Asked whether regional democratic stability and human rights would be key points of discussion with Modi, Kirby said: “It is commonplace and consistent for President Biden to raise concerns over human rights wherever he goes around the world and whatever leaders he’s speaking to.”

    “You can certainly expect that the President will – as he always does and as you can do with friends and partners like Prime Minister Modi in India – raise our concerns about that.”

    Asked if India will be with the United States' effort to ensure voting rights and ‘restore democracy’ in Bangladesh with the “Indian influence” to keep Sheikh Hasina in power, Kirby said: “I can only speak for ourselves. You know where we are. We’ve been pretty public about that.”

    “We have already made clear our desire to free and fair elections in Bangladesh, and we adapted our visa policy to restrict travel to individuals who undermine Bangladeshi elections.”

    “I think we’d let the Indian Government speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh,” he added.

