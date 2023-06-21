Concern over human rights in Bangladesh part of consistent US policy: Kirby

Asked whether regional democratic stability and human rights would be key points of discussion with Modi, Kirby said: “It is commonplace and consistent for President Biden to raise concerns over human rights wherever he goes around the world and whatever leaders he’s speaking to.”

“You can certainly expect that the President will – as he always does and as you can do with friends and partners like Prime Minister Modi in India – raise our concerns about that.”

Asked if India will be with the United States' effort to ensure voting rights and ‘restore democracy’ in Bangladesh with the “Indian influence” to keep Sheikh Hasina in power, Kirby said: “I can only speak for ourselves. You know where we are. We’ve been pretty public about that.”