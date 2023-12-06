    বাংলা

    Over 250 vehicles set ablaze nationwide since Oct 28, says fire service

    The BNP and like-minded parties have staged 10 rounds of transport blockades and hartals to protest the upcoming polls

    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 07:35 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 07:35 AM

    The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence says that over 250 vehicles have been set ablaze since the BNP’s rally in Dhaka broke out in violence on Oct 28.

    Three vehicles were set on fire in the 24 hours to 6 am on Dec 6, the fire service said in a statement on Wednesday.

    This takes the tally of vehicles torched from Oct 28 to Dec 6 to 256, according to the fire service. These included 155 buses, 43 trucks, 21 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 23 other vehicles.

    Fifteen structures were damaged and one ambulance vandalised over the same period.

    The BNP, the largest opposition group in the country, has been enforcing shutdowns and blockades since police cracked down on its rally in Dhaka on Oct 28, prompting deadly clashes. Daily reports of vandalism and vehicular arson have marred the ongoing protest programmes.

