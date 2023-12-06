Over 250 vehicles set ablaze nationwide since Oct 28, says fire service

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence says that over 250 vehicles have been set ablaze since the BNP’s rally in Dhaka broke out in violence on Oct 28.

Three vehicles were set on fire in the 24 hours to 6 am on Dec 6, the fire service said in a statement on Wednesday.

This takes the tally of vehicles torched from Oct 28 to Dec 6 to 256, according to the fire service. These included 155 buses, 43 trucks, 21 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 23 other vehicles.