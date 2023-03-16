    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to verify reports of withdrawal of Teesta waters by West Bengal

    The move follows a report in an Indian newspaper stating West Bengal seeks to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2023, 05:04 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 05:04 PM

    Bangladesh government will write to India to officially confirm media reports over West Bengal state government’s plans to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta River.

    State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk on Thursday said the move followed Bangladeshi media reports citing an Indian newspaper.

    “We got the information from the media and are not sure about the reliability of the news,” he added.

    Faruk declined to make further remarks on the matter until receiving a response from India.

    On Mar 4, Telegraph India reported that the West Bengal irrigation department took possession of around 1,000 acres of land to dig two more canals under the Teesta Barrage Project to “channelise water for agricultural purposes”.

    The report added: “The Bengal government’s decision to dig new canals under the Teesta Barrage project after a gap of over 20 years is set to raise Dhaka’s hackles. New Delhi and Dhaka couldn’t clinch a pact to share the Teesta waters because of objections raised by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011.

    “A political observer pointed out that by extending the reach of the Teesta project, Mamata is trying to prove that north Bengal needs water from the river,” it read.

    Speaking after a meeting at the United Nations’ Water conference, Faruk said a draft of the letter was already prepared. “I will sign it today after taking a look.”

    On whether Bangladesh would express worries in the letter, Faruk said it was a move to confirm the reports and the letter would be sent from the Joint River Commission.

    “We always say that we are on good terms with our friendly neighbour. If nothing happens, we have options. But we can’t really tell you what our option is.”

    In September 2011, the neighbouring countries came to a consensus about the distribution of Teesta water in a ministerial meeting during then prime minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Dhaka.

    Although the treaty was supposed to be signed during that trip, it was shelved due to Mamata’s opposition.

    The issue gained fresh traction when Narendra Modi and BJP came into power, but Mamata stood by her view.

    Faruk said India’s water resources minister was invited over for the next meeting of JRC in February. India then “pledged orally” to send over its emissary this month.

    On whether the meeting would take place before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits New Delhi in September, Faruk said they were “hoping” that would happen.

    Responding to whether Bangladesh protested the withdrawal of Teesta waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday said the Ministry of Water Resources and JRC are discussing the matter.

    “We are cautiously observing the situation and assessing the truth of the news. We will try to resolve any emerging issues through discussion taking into account the good relations between Bangladesh and India.”

    “We will discuss it with all who are involved and prepare a proposal to ask the Indian counterpart about the matter. After that, we will take the necessary steps.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Photo: instagram/aindrila.sharma
    Indian TV actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24
    The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively
    Bangladesh-India oil pipeline set for inauguration
    Bangladesh, India set to open oil pipeline
    The project is Bangladesh’s first international oil pipeline, connecting West Bengal and Dinajpur
    Bomb blast at Trinamool leader's house in West Bengal leaves 3 dead
    3 die in blast at Trinamool leader's house in India
    The police have been recovering improvised bombs and weapons across West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held early next year
    FILE PHOTO: Policemen arrive to make security arrangements at a protest against the ban on beef in Maharashtra on Mar 10, 2015.
    Indian police arrest 3 after man killed for possessing beef
    The 56-year-old victim was attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher