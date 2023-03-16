Bangladesh to verify reports of withdrawal of Teesta waters by West Bengal

Bangladesh government will write to India to officially confirm media reports over West Bengal state government’s plans to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta River.

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk on Thursday said the move followed Bangladeshi media reports citing an Indian newspaper.

“We got the information from the media and are not sure about the reliability of the news,” he added.

Faruk declined to make further remarks on the matter until receiving a response from India.