Police charge expelled student Jitu, his father in Ashulia teacher's murder

Police have pressed murder charges against Ashraful Islam Jitu, an expelled student from Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Savar’s Ashulia, over the death of teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker.
Jitu's father, Ujjal Hossain, is also charged with assisting his son in fleeing after the incident.
Sub-Inspector Emdadul Haque of Ashulia Police Station filed the chargesheet with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court two weeks ago.
After the incident, Ujjal handed Jitu money to help him stay in hiding after he fatally attacked Utpal, according to the police. However, witness accounts did not point to the involvement of any other person in the case.
The state enlisted as many as 36 witnesses to testify in the case, according to Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the court police.
“The legal procedure for indictment will start on Aug 6 and we’ll inform the plaintiff. If there’s no objection from the plaintiff, the charges will be accepted,” said Mozammel Hossain, an officer of the police's prosecution branch.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Utpal, a lecturer of political science, was also the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Savar’s Ashulia.
Jitu, a 10th-grader, attacked Utpal with a cricket stump at the institution on Jun 25, 2022. Utpal died in the hospital two days later.
Describing the incident, Principal Saiful Hasan said the student started beating Utpal indiscriminately while the teacher was watching a cricket match.
Utpal’s brother, Ashim Kumar Sarker, said Utpal had corrected the attacker for sexually harassing female students. According to him, that was the reason behind the attack.
After Jitu's arrest, RAB said that Utpal had asked Jitu not to hang out with a girl in grade 11 at the institution. Jitu carried out the attack in an attempt to show heroism to that girl. The institution expelled Jitu and suspended the girl, pending an investigation after the incident.
The incident sparked massive outrage as locals and students staged protests demanding Jitu's arrest. They also raised questions about Jitu's age being recorded as 16 in the case.
The criminal justice system in Bangladesh requires people under the age of 18 to be tried as juveniles, leading some to wonder whether Jitu was gaining an unfair advantage by being identified as a minor.
The RAB collected his Junior Dakhil Exam Certificate, which mentions his date of birth as Jan 17, 2003, not a minor as assumed earlier. Jitu had faced many disruptions to his academic life, the RAB explained.
Jitu confessed to fatally attacking teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker in a statement to a court on Jul 7, 2022.
Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan recorded Jitu's statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that can be used as evidence during the trial.
Police said Jitu described the motive and the incident in the statement. The court later sent him to jail.
Ujjal also gave a confessional statement. Police arrested him in Kushtia's Kumarkhali Upazila on Jun 28, 2022, a day before the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Jitu.
The High Court granted bail to Ujjal on Nov 28 last year, while Jitu has been in jail since his arrest.