Police charge expelled student Jitu, his father in Ashulia teacher's murder

Police have pressed murder charges against Ashraful Islam Jitu, an expelled student from Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Savar’s Ashulia, over the death of teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker.

Jitu's father, Ujjal Hossain, is also charged with assisting his son in fleeing after the incident.

Sub-Inspector Emdadul Haque of Ashulia Police Station filed the chargesheet with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court two weeks ago.

After the incident, Ujjal handed Jitu money to help him stay in hiding after he fatally attacked Utpal, according to the police. However, witness accounts did not point to the involvement of any other person in the case.

The state enlisted as many as 36 witnesses to testify in the case, according to Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the court police.

“The legal procedure for indictment will start on Aug 6 and we’ll inform the plaintiff. If there’s no objection from the plaintiff, the charges will be accepted,” said Mozammel Hossain, an officer of the police's prosecution branch.