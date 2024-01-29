Sakku-Kaiser showdown for mayoral post in Cumilla City Corporation bypoll

As the excitement of the 12th general election fade, people in Cumilla geared up for the upcoming by-election for the mayoral post in the Cumilla City Corporation.
Former mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, an expelled BNP leader, announced he would run for the post. He will face stiff competition from expelled Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser.
Half a dozen Awami League leaders are preparing to contest the by-election and have already taken to the field. The list of contestants, however, has yet to be finalised.
The ruling party Awami League decided not to allocate the party’s boat symbol to any candidates in the city corporation bypoll. The same decision will be in place for the Mymensingh City Corporation election as well.
The ruling party decided not to use the party symbol in the local election to avoid ‘conflict’ and ‘make the election festive.’
On Jun 15, 2022, Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat was elected mayor. Rifat, the first mayor from the Awami League in Cumilla, defeated his nearest opponent Monirul Islam Sakku by only 343 votes.
Rifat died under hospital care in the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Dec 13, 2023.
The post of mayor was declared vacant on Dec 18. The Election Commission is bound to hold the bypoll within 90 days of the announcement.
CUMILLA CITY BYPOLL
Last day for nomination submission is Feb 13
Nominations will be scrutinised on Feb 15
Appeals may be submitted from Feb 16-Feb 18 and settled by Feb 19-20
The last day of nomination withdrawal is Feb 22
Symbols will be allocated on Feb 23
Voting will be held on Mar 9 from 8 am to 4 pm using EVMs
The total number of voters stands at 229,920 - 117,092 male, 112,826 female, and two third-gender voters
The city has 27 wards and houses 1 million residents
In the last election, the Election Commission held voting in 105 polling centres
Monirul Haque Sakku was the chairman and mayor of the now defunct Cumilla Municipal Corporation from Sept 21, 2005. He left the BNP and was elected the Cumilla City Corporation mayor under the banner of Nagorik Samaj in 2012. He defeated Awami League stalwart Afzal Khan at that time.
In 2017, Sakku was elected mayor for the second time, defeating Afzal’s daughter Anjum Sultana Seema. But he lost the race in 2022 when Nizam Uddin Kaiser ran for the first time.
Local political analysts say Sakku had to lose the last election as expelled Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser was one of the contestants.
Both of them were politically affiliated with the BNP and therefore, votes were divided between them. Both of them lost their party membership because they took part in the polls.