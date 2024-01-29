    বাংলা

    Sakku-Kaiser showdown for mayoral post in Cumilla City Corporation bypoll

    At least half a dozen Awami League leaders are preparing to contest the by-election and have already taken to the field

    Abdur RahmanCumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM

    As the excitement of the 12th general election fade, people in Cumilla geared up for the upcoming by-election for the mayoral post in the Cumilla City Corporation.

    Former mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, an expelled BNP leader, announced he would run for the post. He will face stiff competition from expelled Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser.

    Half a dozen Awami League leaders are preparing to contest the by-election and have already taken to the field. The list of contestants, however, has yet to be finalised.

    The ruling party Awami League decided not to allocate the party’s boat symbol to any candidates in the city corporation bypoll. The same decision will be in place for the Mymensingh City Corporation election as well.

    The ruling party decided not to use the party symbol in the local election to avoid ‘conflict’ and ‘make the election festive.’

    On Jun 15, 2022, Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat was elected mayor. Rifat, the first mayor from the Awami League in Cumilla, defeated his nearest opponent Monirul Islam Sakku by only 343 votes.

    Rifat died under hospital care in the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Dec 13, 2023.

    The post of mayor was declared vacant on Dec 18. The Election Commission is bound to hold the bypoll within 90 days of the announcement.

    CUMILLA CITY BYPOLL

    • Last day for nomination submission is Feb 13

    • Nominations will be scrutinised on Feb 15

    • Appeals may be submitted from Feb 16-Feb 18 and settled by Feb 19-20

    • The last day of nomination withdrawal is Feb 22

    • Symbols will be allocated on Feb 23

    • Voting will be held on Mar 9 from 8 am to 4 pm using EVMs

    • The total number of voters stands at 229,920 - 117,092 male, 112,826 female, and two third-gender voters

    • The city has 27 wards and houses 1 million residents

    • In the last election, the Election Commission held voting in 105 polling centres

    Monirul Haque Sakku was the chairman and mayor of the now defunct Cumilla Municipal Corporation from Sept 21, 2005. He left the BNP and was elected the Cumilla City Corporation mayor under the banner of Nagorik Samaj in 2012. He defeated Awami League stalwart Afzal Khan at that time.

    In 2017, Sakku was elected mayor for the second time, defeating Afzal’s daughter Anjum Sultana Seema. But he lost the race in 2022 when Nizam Uddin Kaiser ran for the first time.

    Local political analysts say Sakku had to lose the last election as expelled Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser was one of the contestants.

    Both of them were politically affiliated with the BNP and therefore, votes were divided between them. Both of them lost their party membership because they took part in the polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    নির্বাচন ভবন
    Mymensingh, Cumilla cities go to the polls Mar 9
    Voting will be conducted from 8am to 4pm through EVMs
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    2023: Year in photos
    2023: Year in photos
    Amid violent protests leading up to the election and the worst dengue outbreak on record, the inauguration of the Padma Bridge rail link and Karnaphuli Tunnel brought immense happiness to Bangladeshis ...
    Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Rifat dies at 65
    Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Rifat dies
    He passes away during treatment in Singapore after suffering from various respiratory complications

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps