Sakku-Kaiser showdown for mayoral post in Cumilla City Corporation bypoll

As the excitement of the 12th general election fade, people in Cumilla geared up for the upcoming by-election for the mayoral post in the Cumilla City Corporation.

Former mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, an expelled BNP leader, announced he would run for the post. He will face stiff competition from expelled Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser.

Half a dozen Awami League leaders are preparing to contest the by-election and have already taken to the field. The list of contestants, however, has yet to be finalised.