    Last survivor of family burnt in Bhashantek fire dies, all 6 perish

    They were burnt when gas leaking from a damaged cylinder pipe ignited

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2024, 05:31 PM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 05:31 PM

    The last surviving member of a family who were burnt in a fire at Bhashantek in Dhaka has died, taking the death toll from the incident to six.

    Liza Akter, 18, was the last to pass away at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday evening.

    She had 30 percent of her body’s surface burnt, said resident physician Md Tariqul Islam.

    The others killed in the incident are Liza’s father Liton Chowdhury, 52, a furniture trader, his wife Surjo Banu, 47, their son Sujon, 9, and daughter Lamia, 7, both identified with single names, and Sujo Banu’s mother Meherun Nesa, 65.

    They were burnt when gas leaking from a damaged cylinder pipe ignited as a mosquito coil was being lit on Apr 12, the morning after Eid-ul-Fitr .

