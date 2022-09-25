    বাংলা

    Hasina urges expats to fight anti-Bangladesh propaganda

    The prime minister joins virtually a reception organised by expatriates in New York

    News Desk
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 05:42 PM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 05:42 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladeshi expatriates to respond to targeted disinformation campaigns against their homeland and her government.

    Speaking virtually at a reception organised by the Bangladeshis living in New York on Sunday, the prime minister thanked them for extending support during crises, according to BSS.

    She travelled to New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly. After the UNGA, she went to Washington, DC to join some high-level meetings.

    “Give immediate response to propaganda against us,” she said, alleging that the relatives of war criminals, killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, money-launderers and criminals were behind the disinformation campaign against Bangladesh.

    Most of them were sacked for their crimes, or fled Bangladesh after committing a crime, the prime minister said.

    She urged the expatriates to publicise the misdeeds of these people instead of paying heed to them.

    “Inform the congressmen, senators and public representatives of your area about Bangladesh’s development and continue communication with them,” Hasina advised the expatriates.

