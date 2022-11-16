Police ask for citizens’ help to catch six fugitive militant suspects

Police’s ATU published their photos in a notice requesting information on the six people accused in cases at Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Digital Security Act.

The informants’ identity will not be disclosed, according to the notice, which also said a mobile phone app, Inform ATU, can be used to provide information without revealing one’s identity.

Some of its members held meetings online in 2020 and delivered anti-state speeches after the organisation was banned in October 2019, according to the notice.