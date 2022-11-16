Police ask for citizens’ help to catch six fugitive militant suspects

The Anti Terrorism Unit of police has turned to the members of the public to catch six suspected members of banned militant group Hizb ut-Tahrir.
The fugitive suspects are Md Abu Jahid, Shibli Ahmed, Md Imadul Amin, A Rahman, Md Faisal and Hafiz Al Razi.
Police’s ATU published their photos in a notice requesting information on the six people accused in cases at Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Digital Security Act.
The informants’ identity will not be disclosed, according to the notice, which also said a mobile phone app, Inform ATU, can be used to provide information without revealing one’s identity.
Some of its members held meetings online in 2020 and delivered anti-state speeches after the organisation was banned in October 2019, according to the notice.