    Police ask for citizens’ help to catch six fugitive militant suspects

    People can use a mobile phone app, Inform ATU, to provide information without revealing their identity

    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 02:24 PM
    The Anti Terrorism Unit of police has turned to the members of the public to catch six suspected members of banned militant group Hizb ut-Tahrir.   

    The fugitive suspects are Md Abu Jahid, Shibli Ahmed, Md Imadul Amin, A Rahman, Md Faisal and Hafiz Al Razi.

    Police’s ATU published their photos in a notice requesting information on the six people accused in cases at Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Digital Security Act.    

    The informants’ identity will not be disclosed, according to the notice, which also said a mobile phone app, Inform ATU, can be used to provide information without revealing one’s identity. 

    Some of its members held meetings online in 2020 and delivered anti-state speeches after the organisation was banned in October 2019, according to the notice.

