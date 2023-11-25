'Deliberate mischaracteristion': US dismisses Russian claims of meddling in Bangladesh polls

Washington has hit back at Russia's claim that US envoy in Dhaka Peter Haas was aiding the opposition's antigovernment campaign in Bangladesh ahead of the national elections.

The State Department termed accusations of election interference made by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as a "deliberate mischaracterisation" of US foreign policy.

During a weekly media briefing on Nov 22, Zakharova alleged that Haas had met with opposition leaders in October to discuss plans for organising antigovernment rallies, thereby displaying an "open disregard" for the Vienna Convention.