Bangladesh to form inter-ministerial committee to combat disinformation

The government is forming an inter-ministerial committee to fight disinformation at home and abroad.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the decision after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday. Inspector General of Police Abdullah Al-Mamun and senior officers of the force were also present.



Momen said the foreign had such a committee beforehand. Now its activities will be bolstered through the inclusion of representatives of the home and law ministries. The director general of UN affairs at the foreign ministry will head the committee.

The foreign minister said the committee will also focus on good news along with disinformation. “There’ll be nothing specific, Not just disinformation.”