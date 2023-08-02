    বাংলা

    Hasina woos voters, says Awami League govt ended hunger in Rangpur

    The prime minister says her government’s planned development has put an end to the yearly cyclical phenomenon of poverty and hunger

    Rangpur Correspondent
    Published : 2 August 2023, 03:35 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 03:35 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Rangpur to vote for the Awami League and give the party the opportunity to serve them again. 

    Addressing a rally in the northern district on Wednesday, she said her government’s planned development put an end to the yearly cyclical phenomenon of poverty and hunger called ‘Monga’ in the north. 

    Hasina said she was ready to sacrifice her life like her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. 

    “I’ve lost my parents and siblings. Now the people of Bangladesh are my family,” she said. 

    The crowds cheered her and said, “Yes!” when she asked if they would vote for the Awami League.

    She inaugurated 27 development projects in Rangpur Division and launched the construction of five others “as a gift” for the people of the region. 

    “You’ve got independence, you don’t have to wear old clothes because you voted for the Awami League. We’ve taken measures so that people don’t need to skip meals anymore,” Hasina said. 

    “No one will be homeless and Monga will never strike again in Sheikh Mujib’s Bangladesh.” 

    The prime minister also urged the people of Rangpur not to leave any land uncultivated, noting that the region’s soil is good for farming.

