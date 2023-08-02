Hasina woos voters, says Awami League govt ended hunger in Rangpur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Rangpur to vote for the Awami League and give the party the opportunity to serve them again.

Addressing a rally in the northern district on Wednesday, she said her government’s planned development put an end to the yearly cyclical phenomenon of poverty and hunger called ‘Monga’ in the north.

Hasina said she was ready to sacrifice her life like her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh.

“I’ve lost my parents and siblings. Now the people of Bangladesh are my family,” she said.

The crowds cheered her and said, “Yes!” when she asked if they would vote for the Awami League.