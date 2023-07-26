Bangladeshi expatriate killed in criminal attack in South Africa

A Bangladeshi expatriate from Gazipur has been killed in an attack by criminals near South Africa's Cape Town.
The victim was identified as Asaduzzaman alias Asad Moral, 44, who hailed from Madhya Nargana village of Kaliganj Upazila’s Jamalpur union.
The incident occurred around 11:30pm Bangladesh time on Sunday in the town of Malmesbury, his son Sakib Moral said.
The Bangladeshi community in the country informed the family about the incident on Tuesday afternoon, Sakib said.
Asad used to work at a local café and bakery on Sundays. During a dispute, he was attacked and sustained severe injuries, according to Sakib.
Locals rescued him in an unconscious state and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.
Asad had been residing in South Africa for seven years, and he was planning to return home to Bangladesh in about a year, said Khairul Alam, the chairman of the Jamalpur union council.
His body will be sent back to Bangladesh after completing the necessary procedures.
He is survived by a daughter and a son.