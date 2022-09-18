    বাংলা

    RAB digs up stash of yaba, weapons in Chattogram

    The law enforcers also arrested two drug traffickers from Chattogram’s Karnaphuli Upazila

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 08:21 AM

    The RAB has found a stash of 225,000 yaba tablets and two firearms buried at a storehouse in the Shahmirpur area of Chattogram’s Karnaphuli Upazila.

    A RAB-7 team conducted a raid in the Badatol area of Shahmirpur Union on Saturday and arrested two drug traffickers.

    According to the elite force, the two took the drugs from ‘mules’, stored them and then supplied them to nearby areas, including Chattogram.

    The arrestees were identified as locals Azim Uddin Chowdhury, 26, and Syed Nu raja Rubel Hossain, 30.

    The two were arrested based on a tip-off, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Md Nurul Absar. Based on information received after their arrest, the law enforcers dug up the stash at the storehouse near the house of the arrestees. The stash was hidden in a polythene bag and submerged in water.

    Azam has been involved in the drug trade for the past five to six years, the RAB said. He used to be a mule, carrying drugs across the border, but later started supplying yaba coming in from Myanmar through the sea route.

    Legal action will be taken against the arrestees.

