RAB digs up stash of yaba, weapons in Chattogram

The two were arrested based on a tip-off, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Md Nurul Absar. Based on information received after their arrest, the law enforcers dug up the stash at the storehouse near the house of the arrestees. The stash was hidden in a polythene bag and submerged in water.

Azam has been involved in the drug trade for the past five to six years, the RAB said. He used to be a mule, carrying drugs across the border, but later started supplying yaba coming in from Myanmar through the sea route.

Legal action will be taken against the arrestees.