    Two crushed to death as container falls off lorry in Chattogram’s Patenga

    One of the victims was a rickshaw driver and the other was a passenger

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 May 2023, 07:52 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 07:52 AM

    Two people have died after a container fell off a lorry in Chattogram’s Patenga.

    The accident occurred around 11:45 am on Wednesday in front of the Patenga Police Station on the port city’s airport road.

    One of the victims was a rickshaw driver and the other was his passenger, but law enforcers have yet to confirm their identities.

    The rickshaw was crushed when the container fell off the lorry, said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Port Zone.

    Both of the victims died at the scene.

