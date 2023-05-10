Two crushed to death as container falls off lorry in Chattogram’s Patenga

The bus, with 40 people on board, was on its way to Indore
Two people have died after a container fell off a lorry in Chattogram’s Patenga.
The accident occurred around 11:45 am on Wednesday in front of the Patenga Police Station on the port city’s airport road.
One of the victims was a rickshaw driver and the other was his passenger, but law enforcers have yet to confirm their identities.
The rickshaw was crushed when the container fell off the lorry, said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Port Zone.
Both of the victims died at the scene.