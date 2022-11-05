Voting in Faridpur-2 bypolls underway, monitoring on CCTV

Bypolls to the Faridpur-2 constituency are underway and are being monitored by the Election Commission on CCTV cameras.

Polls opened at 8 am on Saturday and will continue until 4 pm. Electronic voting machines have been used to cast ballots at 123 voting centres.

The constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

The constituency comprises Nagarkanda, Saltha Upazila, and Krishnapur Union of Sadarpur Upazila and has over 300,000 voters.