    Voting in Faridpur-2 bypolls underway, monitoring on CCTV

    The parliamentary seat was vacated after the death of its previous incumbent, Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury

    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 06:14 AM

    Bypolls to the Faridpur-2 constituency are underway and are being monitored by the Election Commission on CCTV cameras.

    Polls opened at 8 am on Saturday and will continue until 4 pm. Electronic voting machines have been used to cast ballots at 123 voting centres.

    The constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

    The constituency comprises Nagarkanda, Saltha Upazila, and Krishnapur Union of Sadarpur Upazila and has over 300,000 voters.

    As many as 1,052 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the polls, said EC spokesman Md Shahriar Alam.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other election commissioners are monitoring the polls from the EC control room.

    Although there was a peaceful environment in the morning when polls opened, voter turnout was low. No incidents of disturbance or impropriety have been reported yet.

    One of the two contending candidates is Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury Labu, the younger son of Sajeda. He has been nominated by the Awami League. The other contestant is Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon nominee Zainul Abedin Bakul Miah.

    EC Public Relations Director SM Asaduzzaman said that all measures have been taken to ensure fair polls.

    Sajeda, also the deputy leader of parliament, died on Sept 11, aged 87. The Parliament Secretariat later declared the Faridpur-2 seat vacant on Sept 13.

