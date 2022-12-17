Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj kitchen gas fire

A couple and their two children have been burnt in a house fire at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

The victims are Zahid Hasan, 40, his wife Ruma Begum, 27, daughter Laboni Akhtar, 11, and son Md Yasin, 8. Laboni studies in Class 5 and Yasin in Class 2.

They were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after the incident on Saturday.

Ruma said their one-room rented flat at Dohorgaon in Golakandail caught fire when she lit a matchstick to turn the stove on after waking up early in the morning.