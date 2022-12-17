Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj kitchen gas fire

A couple and their two children have been burnt in a house fire at Rupganj in Narayanganj.
The victims are Zahid Hasan, 40, his wife Ruma Begum, 27, daughter Laboni Akhtar, 11, and son Md Yasin, 8. Laboni studies in Class 5 and Yasin in Class 2.
They were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after the incident on Saturday.
Ruma said their one-room rented flat at Dohorgaon in Golakandail caught fire when she lit a matchstick to turn the stove on after waking up early in the morning.
Her husband and children also got burnt as they came hearing her screams.
Later, the neighbours rescued them and rushed them to the hospital after dousing the fire.
Mahbubur Rahman, an inspector at Bhulta Police Outpost, said they suspect gas gathered in the house from leaks in the kitchen cylinder and caused the accident.
The local Fire Service and Civil Defence station said they were not informed about the incident.
Ayub Hossain, a doctor at the hospital, said Zahid suffered burns on 29 percent of his body, Ruma 23 percent, Laboni 22 percent and Yasin 10 percent.