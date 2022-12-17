    বাংলা

    Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj kitchen gas fire

    Gas accumulated in the kitchen causes disaster

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 03:46 PM

    A couple and their two children have been burnt in a house fire at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

    The victims are Zahid Hasan, 40, his wife Ruma Begum, 27, daughter Laboni Akhtar, 11, and son Md Yasin, 8. Laboni studies in Class 5 and Yasin in Class 2.

    They were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after the incident on Saturday.

    Ruma said their one-room rented flat at Dohorgaon in Golakandail caught fire when she lit a matchstick to turn the stove on after waking up early in the morning.

    Her husband and children also got burnt as they came hearing her screams.

    Later, the neighbours rescued them and rushed them to the hospital after dousing the fire.

    Mahbubur Rahman, an inspector at Bhulta Police Outpost, said they suspect gas gathered in the house from leaks in the kitchen cylinder and caused the accident.

    The local Fire Service and Civil Defence station said they were not informed about the incident.

    Ayub Hossain, a doctor at the hospital, said Zahid suffered burns on 29 percent of his body, Ruma 23 percent, Laboni 22 percent and Yasin 10 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP’s mass procession in Dhaka pushed back to Dec 30
    BNP’s Dhaka procession pushed back to Dec 30
    The BNP decided to reschedule the event due to an Awami League rally set for Dec 24, a party leader says
    Caution advised for bus, truck drivers as dense fog covers Dhaka-Chattogram highway
    Drivers asked to check speed on foggy Dhaka-Ctg highway
    Highway police also advised drivers to keep their fog lights on and maintain a safe distance
    Two women died after a bus carrying workers veered out of control on the Kauliapara-Kalampur Road and into a ditch in the Khagurta area of Dhaka's Dhamrai on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022. At least 25 people were also injured in the accident.
    2 dead, 25 injured in Dhamrai bus crash
    Two of the injured are in critical condition after a bus taking workers to a ceramics factory veered of the road
    Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur house
    Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur
    The woman was found dead on the bed and her husband’s body was on the floor, police say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher