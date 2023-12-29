Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Bangladesh's Ministry of Labour did not respond to a request for comment. Momanul Islam, a senior police official in Ashila, a garment hub, said police had not arrested any garment workers for joining the protests.

Bangladesh's more than 4,000 garment factories rely on some 4 million workers to supply major Western brands.

In October, brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, GAP, Levi Strauss, Puma and PVH and Under Armour urged the government to ensure there was no retaliation against workers seeking fair wages.

Delowar Hossin, a garment worker with Ducati Apparels, said he was fired earlier this month without any explanation or payment of severance dues.

"I was just blocked from entering the factory," said Hossin, who now works part-time as a mason.

Ducati's managing director, Khayer Mia, said some 15 to 20 workers had vandalised the factory during the protests but said that no workers had been sacked. He said Ducati paid full salaries to all workers, even though the protests had shut the factory for 10 days.

"I love my workers and factory like my family," he said.