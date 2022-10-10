EC embarrassed, not upset, by commotion during meeting with DCs

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana says the Election Commission was “embarrassed” by the commotion during a meeting with administrative officials but not "too upset about it".
On Saturday, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman’s speech about grievances over officials being biased stirred up a commotion among the deputy commissioners and SPs present in the meeting. Anisur ended his speech abruptly and became seated amid the ruckus.
Rashida on Sunday said it was “not right” for the officials to react in the way they did.
“It was definitely embarrassing because nobody wants such an incident. But what’s happened has happened and we’re not too upset over it.”
Rashida backed her colleague, saying the representatives might not have liked the way Anisur phrased the words but his claim was “true and not baseless”. She also pointed out that the whole country is “concerned” about such allegations.
“Reacting in this way doesn’t mean they’ll move away from their duties. The administrative officials said they’ll follow the EC’s instructions. I don’t believe they’ll not cooperate with us over an isolated incident,” she added.
On the National ID registration unit being moved from EC to the home ministry, she said: “The commission actually has no scope to take steps against it. The process did not begin in our term. It’s a matter of the government’s policy.”
The commission also issued a strict directive to secure the confidentiality of voting for Gaibandha-5 bypolls and district council elections. It asked authorities to take legal action against anybody showing leniency in complying with the directive.
Voting for the Gaibandha-5 constituency will be held on Tuesday and the district council elections on Oct 17. The ballots will be cast through electronic voting machines or EVMs.
Authorities have been asked to “strictly ensure” that no one is illegally present in the secured voting rooms when another is on the machine and shut down the voting as soon as something like that occurs.