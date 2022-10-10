EC embarrassed, not upset, by commotion during meeting with DCs

“It was definitely embarrassing because nobody wants such an incident. But what’s happened has happened and we’re not too upset over it.”

Rashida backed her colleague, saying the representatives might not have liked the way Anisur phrased the words but his claim was “true and not baseless”. She also pointed out that the whole country is “concerned” about such allegations.

“Reacting in this way doesn’t mean they’ll move away from their duties. The administrative officials said they’ll follow the EC’s instructions. I don’t believe they’ll not cooperate with us over an isolated incident,” she added.

On the National ID registration unit being moved from EC to the home ministry, she said: “The commission actually has no scope to take steps against it. The process did not begin in our term. It’s a matter of the government’s policy.”