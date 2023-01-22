    বাংলা

    Devotees stream into Tongi as second phase of Ijtema draws to a close

    The eldest son of Moulana Kandhalvi from Delhi will lead the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer service ahead of the Zuhr prayers

    The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second biggest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, is set to end on Sunday with the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service.

    A sermon leading up to the final prayer was scheduled to begin after 9:30 am. The final prayer will be held ahead of the Zuhr prayers. Devotees from across the country have been crowding the streets of Tongi since morning to take part in the event.

    The event started on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by Moulana Osman after the Fazr prayers on Friday.

    Followers of Moulana Md Zubayer took part in the first phase of the Ijtema, which ended four days ago. The followers of Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from Delhi are participating in the current phase.

    Moulana Saad’s eldest son Yusuf bin Saad Kandhalvi will lead the final prayer.

    Separate tents with modern facilities have been set up for foreign guests on the northwestern side of the Ijtema ground. For the convenience of the foreign participants, sermons will be translated to their respective languages in real time.

    The ground has been divided into 85 parts to house participants from across the country based on their home districts.

    The Ijtema, which used to be organised as a single event in previous years, was divided into two phases after the followers of Moulana Kandhalvi and Moulana Md Zubayer got entangled in a feud.

    Meanwhile, another person died at the Ijtema ground on Saturday night due to old age complications, taking the total death toll to six.

