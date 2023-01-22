Devotees stream into Tongi as second phase of Ijtema draws to a close

The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second biggest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, is set to end on Sunday with the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service.

A sermon leading up to the final prayer was scheduled to begin after 9:30 am. The final prayer will be held ahead of the Zuhr prayers. Devotees from across the country have been crowding the streets of Tongi since morning to take part in the event.

The event started on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by Moulana Osman after the Fazr prayers on Friday.