Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman seeks anticipatory bail in digital security case

Matiur Rahman, the editor and publisher of the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, has petitioned the High Court for anticipatory bail in a case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek under the Digital Security Act.

The bail petition was confirmed by Rahman’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmakar on Sunday.

The bail petition might be heard on Sunday afternoon by the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam, the lawyer suggested.