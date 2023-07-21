Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka

A former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League's student affiliate, has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area.
Waliullah Rubel, 36, had served as an office secretary for the organisation's Shahjahanpur wing. He lived in Joardar Lane with his family.
Rubel was actively involved in Jubo League politics. He ran an internet and egg business in the locality, police said.
Rubel was fatally attacked by a group of assailants, wielding sharp weapons, while walking home from Rajarbagh on Thursday night, said Farukul Alam, chief of Shahjahanpur Police Station.
A wounded Rubel was subsequently taken to the Islami Bank Hospital by his family. He was later transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, and then to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.
Rubel had stab wounds to his head, arms, shoulder, and legs, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.
Although he was affiliated with the Jubo League, he did not hold any post in the outfit, according to Farukul. However, he was planning to contest for the post of general secretary, he said.
Rubel’s wife, Tanzina Dewan, is also a member of the Central Mohila Awami League.
Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and working to identify the perpetrators, said the officer.