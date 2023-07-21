    বাংলা

    Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka

    Waliullah Rubel was attacked by a group of assailants in Shahjahanpur while walking home from Rajarbagh

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2023, 04:51 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 04:51 AM

    A former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League's student affiliate, has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area.

    Waliullah Rubel, 36, had served as an office secretary for the organisation's Shahjahanpur wing. He lived in Joardar Lane with his family.

    Rubel was actively involved in Jubo League politics. He ran an internet and egg business in the locality, police said.

    Rubel was fatally attacked by a group of assailants, wielding sharp weapons, while walking home from Rajarbagh on Thursday night, said Farukul Alam, chief of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

    A wounded Rubel was subsequently taken to the Islami Bank Hospital by his family. He was later transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, and then to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

    Rubel had stab wounds to his head, arms, shoulder, and legs, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

    Although he was affiliated with the Jubo League, he did not hold any post in the outfit, according to Farukul. However, he was planning to contest for the post of general secretary, he said.

    Rubel’s wife, Tanzina Dewan, is also a member of the Central Mohila Awami League.

    Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and working to identify the perpetrators, said the officer.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP activists clash with AL, police in Lakshmipur, 'Jubo Dal leader' dies
    'Jubo Dal leader' dies in clash
    Leaders and activists of the BNP clashed with the Awami League adherents and police at different points in the city
    Chhatra League leader among two people arrested for mugging cow traders
    Chhatra League leader held for mugging cow traders
    Arif, 24, is the BCL organising secretary of Mohammadpur's Ward-33
    Chattogram-10 bypoll: Old and new aspirants seek Awami League candidacy
    Old and young seek AL candidacy for Ctg-10 byoll
    Many politicians are interested in contesting the seat though the tenure will only be five months
    Scores injured as scuffle leads to violent clash between SUST students and locals
    SUST students, locals injured in clash
    According to witnesses, all the students, who were involved in the clash, are members of the university’s Bangladesh Chhatra League unit, while the locals are supporters of a Bangladesh Jubo League le ...

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps