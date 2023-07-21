Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka

A former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League's student affiliate, has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area.

Waliullah Rubel, 36, had served as an office secretary for the organisation's Shahjahanpur wing. He lived in Joardar Lane with his family.

Rubel was actively involved in Jubo League politics. He ran an internet and egg business in the locality, police said.

Rubel was fatally attacked by a group of assailants, wielding sharp weapons, while walking home from Rajarbagh on Thursday night, said Farukul Alam, chief of Shahjahanpur Police Station.