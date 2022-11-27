Three Indian citizens among 12 arrested with 7.5 kg gold in Dhaka's Keraniganj

Customs intelligence officers have arrested three Indians and nine Bangladeshis with nearly 7.5 kg of gold worth more than Tk 50 million in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

The suspects were caught on two Darshana-bound buses in front of Jhilmil Hospital in Dhaka's South Keraniganj in the early hours of Saturday, according to a press statement issued by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID.

The news of the seizure came amid reports of several large consignments of gold being confiscated at Jashore’s Sharsha and Benapole borders recently.