    Three Indian citizens among 12 arrested with 7.5 kg gold in Dhaka's Keraniganj

    The news of the seizure comes amid reports of several large consignments of gold being confiscated at Jashore borders

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 07:03 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 07:03 PM

    Customs intelligence officers have arrested three Indians and nine Bangladeshis with nearly 7.5 kg of gold worth more than Tk 50 million in Dhaka’s Keraniganj. 

    The suspects were caught on two Darshana-bound buses in front of Jhilmil Hospital in Dhaka's South Keraniganj in the early hours of Saturday, according to a press statement issued by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID. 

    The news of the seizure came amid reports of several large consignments of gold being confiscated at Jashore’s Sharsha and Benapole borders recently. 

    The Bangladeshi arrestees are Rahat Khan, 33, Mohsin Al Mahmud, 29, Kazi Mamun, 34, Syed Amir Hossain, 34, ‘Shamim’, 23, ‘Mamun’, 37, Bashir Ahmed Kamal, 37, Mamun Sarker, 37, and Atiqur Rahman Meena, 42. 

    The Indian nationals have been identified as Nabi Hussain, 46, Shahzada, 47, and Mohammad Imran, 37. 

    The Purbasha and Royal Paribahan buses left Gabtali and were going to Darshana via Babubazar bridge. 

    They were stopped and searched in front of Keraniganj Jhilmil Hospital around 3am, according to the press release. 

    “When the suspected passengers were questioned, they denied carrying the gold bars. Several gold bars were found hidden in the luggage handles, wallets, and shoulder bags of the seven persons, while a few more were found in five people’s rectums.” 

    CIID said the gold was being taken from Dhaka for smuggling. 

    It filed a case at Keraniganj Police Station.

