    Temporary route permit a must for bus before picnic trip: DMP

    During the picnic season, expired buses are used for the trips, leading to accidents, an officer says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 08:20 PM

    Bus operators will need temporary route permits before renting out vehicles for picnic trips, educational tours or any celebration from Dhaka.

    In an order dated Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the bus operators will have to submit copies of registration and fitness certificate while applying for the route permit three days before the trip.

    Monibur Rahman, additional commissioner at DMP’s traffic division, said the order aimed at preventing unfit vehicles used for picnic or other party trips.

    A traffic police officer said the operators always need to take permission while sending a bus to another route, but no one followed the rule.

    “During the picnic season, expired buses are used for the trips, leading to accidents,” the officer said.

    Khandaker Enayetullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said on Saturday that they were yet to get a copy of the order.

