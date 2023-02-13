    বাংলা

    EC declares Shahabuddin as next Bangladesh president

    A notice on the Awami League candidate's election as the head of state will be issued later

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM

    The Election Commission has declared Mohammed Shahabuddin as the next president of Bangladesh.

    A notice on the Awami League candidate as the head of state will be issued later on Monday, according to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

    The CEC said two nomination papers were submitted for the 22nd presidential election and as one of these was perfectly valid, there was no need for further scrutiny.

    The Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present during the selection process.

    Quader had proposed Shahabuddin for the position of head of state and his nomination was seconded by Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, according to Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

    Following the submission of Shahabuddin's nomination on Sunday, Quader spoke to the media and said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party’s president and the head of government, nominated him.

    Shahabuddin will succeed Md Abdul Hamid, the head of state since April 2013.

