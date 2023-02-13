EC declares Shahabuddin as next Bangladesh president

The Election Commission has declared Mohammed Shahabuddin as the next president of Bangladesh.

A notice on the Awami League candidate as the head of state will be issued later on Monday, according to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

The CEC said two nomination papers were submitted for the 22nd presidential election and as one of these was perfectly valid, there was no need for further scrutiny.

The Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present during the selection process.