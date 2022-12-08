Transport owners say no strike on Saturday amid fears of violence over BNP rally

The association said bus services would be normal on the city and inter-district routes, urging the authorities to strengthen security at key points of the capital to keep traffic normal.

The transport owners and workers called strike before the previous rallies organised by the BNP in major cities. The strike appeared to aim at preventing BNP supporters from joining the programmes.

The BNP alleged the ruling Awami League had influenced the transport owners’ decision. The government refuted the allegation and said the transport owners called the strike fearing violence.