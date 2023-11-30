Election rescheduling window closed, says Election Commission

The deadline to submit nominations for the 12th parliamentary polls has closed and so has the window to extend the time for filing of nomination, the Election Commission says.

“The deadline to file poll nominations won’t be extended. It ended at 4pm. The Election Commission does not think it can be extended anymore,” said EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.

Asked whether the election would be held without the BNP, he said: “You can understand that.”

Amid street protests by the BNP and its allies, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared the election schedule on Nov 15, setting Jan 7 for voting.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties have been observing hartals and transport blockades on days except for Tuesdays and weekends to demand the installation of a non-partisan caretaker government while protesting the announcement of the election schedule.

On Sunday, the BNP called for blockade for a 10th time from 6am Sunday to 6am Tuesday.