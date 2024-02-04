US President Biden writes to Hasina, expresses ‘willingness to work together’

US President Joe Biden has written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying he wants to work with her to achieve Bangladesh's economic goals.

He also expressed eagerness to partner with Bangladesh on their “shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The foreign ministry said the US Embassy in Dhaka shared the letter with the ministry on Sunday.

"The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh's ambitious economic goals and partnering with Bangladesh on our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Biden wrote.