    বাংলা

    US President Biden writes to Hasina, expresses ‘willingness to work together’

    He also expresses eagerness to partner with Bangladesh on their ‘shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific’

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 05:41 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 05:41 PM

    US President Joe Biden has written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying he wants to work with her to achieve Bangladesh's economic goals.

    He also expressed eagerness to partner with Bangladesh on their “shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

    The foreign ministry said the US Embassy in Dhaka shared the letter with the ministry on Sunday.

    "The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh's ambitious economic goals and partnering with Bangladesh on our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Biden wrote.

    As the two countries embark on the next chapter of the US-Bangladesh partnership, the US president said he wants to convey “the sincere desire of his Administration to continue their work together on regional and global security, economic development, climate change and energy, global health, humanitarian support, especially for Rohingya refugees, and more”.

    "We have a long and successful history of working together to solve problems, and our strong people-to-people ties are the foundation of this relationship."

    RELATED STORIES
    People have dispelled all pre-election rumours: Salman F Rahman
    All pre-poll rumours dispelled: Salman
    He is confident that Bangladesh will overcome any economic turbulence as long as Hasina remains in charge
    UN chief Guterres congratulates Hasina on reelection as Bangladesh prime minister
    Guterres congratulates Hasina on reelection as PM
    He says the UN remains committed to working with her government
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Chinese President Xi Jinping
    Xi congratulates Hasina on election victory
    The Chinese leader sends a letter
    Foreign envoys congratulate Hasina for winning election
    Foreign envoys congratulate Hasina on election win
    The prime minister hoped these friendly countries would continue to support Bangladesh in its journey towards development

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps