    Death toll in Panchagarh boat capsize climbs to 30; 65 still missing

    The authorities recovered five more bodies after the resumption of rescue efforts on Monday

    Panchagarh Correspondent
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 04:40 AM

    The authorities have recovered the bodies of five more people who were travelling to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja when their boat capsized in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda. It brings the death toll in the incident to 30.

    As many as 25 bodies, including those of eight children and 12 women, were found by rescuers in the wake of the incident on Sunday.

    The rescue efforts resumed on Monday, with diving teams from Rajshahi, Rangpur and Kurigram also taking part in the operation, according to Sheikh Mahbub Islam, a Panchargarh fire service official.

    Locals reported seeing five bodies floating on the Atrai River in Korotoa and nearby Dinajpur in the morning, he said. The authorities subsequently went to the spots and retrieved the bodies.

    The identities of the dead could not be determined immediately.

    At least 65 people are still missing, the fire service said, citing a list given by the families.

