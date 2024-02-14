'Misuse' of law against Yunus could deter foreign investment: US

The United States has warned that international concerns over the perceived 'judicial harassment' of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus could negatively impact Bangladesh's prospects for foreign investment.

Last month, Yunus was handed a six-month jail sentence for violations of labour laws and is now facing fresh graft charges from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US Department of State, addressed Yunus's mounting legal woes during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

"We worry the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade future foreign direct investment, and we encourage the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus as the appeals process continues," he said.

Despite being convicted on Jan 1, Yunus, the head of Grameen Telecom, was not immediately jailed as he was granted a one-month bail to appeal the decision.