Experts say Tk 5 fuel price cut won’t ease public life but will lower transport costs

On Monday, the government lowered diesel and kerosene prices to Tk 109, octane to Tk 130 and petrol to Tk 125 per litre.

Shamsul Alam, the energy adviser at the Consumers Association of Bangladesh or CAAB, said authorities did not take the decision for the welfare of the people, rather it was to “confuse” them.

He said that it will simply establish the higher price points and is a “laughable move” to end controversies. “Even talking about it is foolish,” he angrily said.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, the secretary at the Road Transport and Highways Division, had little to say about whether the fuel price cut will lower the transport fares.

“We are yet to receive the order and I can speak about it once we do,” he said.