Road accidents killed 519 people in August. Motorcycles were the deadliest vehicle

Road accidents have killed 519 people in 458 mishaps in August, with an average of nearly 17 deaths a day, according to the Road Safety Foundation. Motorcycles were the vehicle most commonly involved in accidents.
In July, the toll stood at 739 deaths.
As many as 183 crashes involved motorcycles and caused 172 deaths - which accounts for nearly 40 percent of accidents and 33 percent of fatalities, the Road Safety Foundation said on Saturday.
The foundation prepared the report based on information gleaned from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.
As many as 109 people, or 21 percent of the victims, were pedestrians. Another 94 killed in the mishaps, or 18.11 percent, were drivers and their assistants, as per the report.
The foundation said 187 crashes, 40.82 percent of the reported total, occurred on national highways. Another 152 took place on regional roads, nine on rural paths, 31 on city streets and nine more in other locations.
Most of these were caused by loss of control - 211 incidents or 46.06 percent - while vehicles ran over 113 pedestrians, collided head-on in 72 instances, were rammed from the rear 46 times and involved other causes in 16 cases.
Crashes in Dhaka Division topped the list with 142 fatalities in 127 incidents while Sylhet recorded the fewest, 21 deaths in 19 accidents.