Road accidents killed 519 people in August. Motorcycles were the deadliest vehicle

Road accidents have killed 519 people in 458 mishaps in August, with an average of nearly 17 deaths a day, according to the Road Safety Foundation. Motorcycles were the vehicle most commonly involved in accidents.

In July, the toll stood at 739 deaths.

As many as 183 crashes involved motorcycles and caused 172 deaths - which accounts for nearly 40 percent of accidents and 33 percent of fatalities, the Road Safety Foundation said on Saturday.

The foundation prepared the report based on information gleaned from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.