Momen decries Amnesty International’s statement on Bangladeshi peacekeepers as ‘intentional’

Amnesty International’s call for halting appointment of Bangladeshi security forces in United Nations peacekeeping missions over allegations of human rights violation is “deliberate”, AK Abdul Momen has said.

“They have said imaginary things intentionally because they want to stir unrest in the army by barring them from joining the UN peacekeeping missions,” the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Sylhet, Momen said international organisations like Amnesty want Bangladesh to seek their help so that they can control the country.