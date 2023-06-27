    বাংলা

    Momen decries Amnesty International’s statement on Bangladeshi peacekeepers as ‘intentional’

    The organisation has called for halting appointment of Bangladeshi security forces in UN peacekeeping missions over allegations of human rights violation

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 June 2023, 03:00 PM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 03:00 PM

    Amnesty International’s call for halting appointment of Bangladeshi security forces in United Nations peacekeeping missions over allegations of human rights violation is “deliberate”, AK Abdul Momen has said.

    “They have said imaginary things intentionally because they want to stir unrest in the army by barring them from joining the UN peacekeeping missions,” the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

    Speaking to reporters at an event in Sylhet, Momen said international organisations like Amnesty want Bangladesh to seek their help so that they can control the country.

    “Someone may have complaints about the government, but it’s not right to conspire against a country. A stable government brings development.”

    In a statement on Friday ahead of UN Under Secretary General Jean Pierre Lacroix’s visit to Bangladesh, the London-based rights group said he “must prioritise a review of human rights violations by the security forces in Bangladesh”.

    It also called for steps to “ensure that perpetrators of human rights violations in the country do not get deployed on UN peacekeeping missions”.

    RELATED STORIES
    After 20 days of suspension, Payra power plant resumes partial production
    Payra power plant back in production
    The first unit of the plant suspended operations on May 25, and the second unit was shut down on Jun 5 due to a shortage of coals
    US congressmen's letter to Biden on Bangladesh contained false information: Momen
    Congressmen's letter to Biden had false info: Momen
    He urged journalists and members of the civil society to ask the US congressmen about the “false information” in the letter
    Gold bars of 320 returnees seized under new baggage rules ‘they were unaware of’
    New baggage rules spell trouble for returnees
    They brought two gold bars each as per the old limit, which was halved in the national budget
    Don't know about additional US sanctions, says Foreign Minister Momen in response to report
    Don’t know about reported US sanctions: FM Momen
    The foreign minister says he is not aware of any additional restrictions the US may impose on Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps