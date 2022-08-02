HC orders accounts of Tk 260m from Grameen Telecom employees’ lawyer

Lawyer Yousuf Ali received Tk 160 million in fees from his client, the Grameen Telecom Employees Union, after the workers secured due dividends from the company in a Tk 4.37 billion out-of-court settlement, the High Court has heard.

The lawyers for Yousuf also informed the court on Tuesday about another Tk 100 million spent as “other expenses”.

After an online news outlet reported that Yousuf had taken a “questionable” amount of money in fees from his client for the settlement that “favoured” the company, the High Court in late June ordered both sides to submit reports jointly on the transactions.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Ashraful Islam later filed a writ petition at the High Court, demanding an investigation into the fees taken by Yousuf from the union.