HC orders accounts of Tk 260m from Grameen Telecom employees’ lawyer

Lawyer Yousuf Ali received Tk 160 million in fees from his client, the Grameen Telecom Employees Union, after the workers secured due dividends from the company in a Tk 4.37 billion out-of-court settlement, the High Court has heard.
The lawyers for Yousuf also informed the court on Tuesday about another Tk 100 million spent as “other expenses”.
After an online news outlet reported that Yousuf had taken a “questionable” amount of money in fees from his client for the settlement that “favoured” the company, the High Court in late June ordered both sides to submit reports jointly on the transactions.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Ashraful Islam later filed a writ petition at the High Court, demanding an investigation into the fees taken by Yousuf from the union.
Ashraful also demanded a rule seeking explanation from the Bar Council chairman and secretary why they would not initiate the investigation to preserve the dignity of lawyers.
Police have remanded in custody two union leaders on charges that they colluded to embezzle funds from the dues paid by the company.
Yousuf had denied allegations that he had forced his clients to settle 110 cases against the company and its founder Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus. He had also said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit froze six of his and his associates’ bank accounts.
On Tuesday, Ahsanul Karim, one of the lawyers for Yousuf, said the court is not considering as a matter of concern the fees taken by Yousuf and other lawyers for the union.
The court, however, ordered Yousuf to submit the accounts of transactions in the form of an affidavit as “some matters were still unclear”, said Ahsanul.
Ahsanul said Yousuf and his associates had not received any money from the company.