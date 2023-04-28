    বাংলা

    More rains may sweep in as temperatures ease

    Mongla records the highest rainfall at 76 millimetres

    Published : 28 April 2023, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 04:25 PM

    Rainstorms have eased weeks of heat and the forecasters say more rains are likely on Saturday. 

    The intensity of rain may increase over the next five days, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Friday. 

    Thunder showers accompanied by gusts may occur at one or two places with hail at isolated places, but day and night temperature may rise slightly. 

    Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said the river ports in Pabna, Tangail, Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Faridpur, Madaripur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali and Cumilla were asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1 due to possible summer storms. 

    During the heatwave in the past few weeks, thermometers rose to a highest of 43 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, and 40.6 degrees in Dhaka – 7 to 9 degrees above the normal level. 

    The highest temperature on Friday was 36.5 degrees Celsius in Feni and Bandarban. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius. 

    Mongla recorded the highest rainfall at 76 millimetres. Dhaka experienced 3 millimetres of rainfall.

