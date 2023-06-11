    বাংলা

    Teachers from special education schools protest for MPO inclusion at Dhaka's Shahbagh

    The government has yet to take effective steps to ensure the rights of students with disabilities, say protest leaders

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 11 June 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 07:29 AM

    Teachers from schools for people with disabilities are demonstrating in Dhaka's Shahbagh to demand their educational institutions be recognised and enlisted under the government's Monthly Payment Order facility.

    They gathered outside the National Museum at 10 am on Sunday and vowed to block the area unless their demands were met.

    Md Iliyas Raaz, president of the group representing special education schools, said the teachers of these educational institutions have been demanding recognition and MPO inclusion for a long time.

    In December 2019, the Ministry of Social Welfare issued a notice relating to the recognition of these institutions and their enlistment under the MPO. The ministry also formulated a special education policy for persons with disabilities that year, but has yet to resolve the issues involving these institutions.

    “There are 1,772 educational institutions for people with autism and disabilities. Almost 51,712 teachers and employees work in these schools, some of whom are people with disabilities.

    "There are 4.7 million children with autism or disabilities across the country. These institutions need recognition to ensure the education, health and rehabilitation of this large disadvantaged group,” Iliyas said.

    Rima Khatun, acting general secretary of the organisation, said: “Almost 6 percent of our population consists of people with disabilities. The government formulated a safety law in 2013 to ensure the rights of these people. It clearly mentions the importance of their education. But, it is a matter of regret that none of these matters have been resolved yet.”

    “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is known as the Mother of Humanity around the globe. Her daughter, Dr Saima Wazed, is working on autism worldwide. They surely don’t want the teachers of institutions for people with disabilities to go hungry,” she added.

    The organisation presented six demands, including the recognition of the special education institutions and declaration of their inclusion in the MPO, ensuring disability-friendly infrastructure in all educational institutions, implementing a special curriculum for students with disabilities, properly introducing a disability quota and ensuring government stipends and disability allowances for all such students.

