Court defers verdict in money laundering case against GK Shamim

A Dhaka court has postponed the verdict in a money laundering case against SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor for government projects, and seven others.
The court wants to hear another round of arguments if the defendants agree, Rabiul Alam, a court official, said on Sunday. A new date for the verdict is likely to be announced later in the afternoon.
Prosecutor Azad Rahman also confirmed the matter.
On Jun 15, Judge Nazrul Islam Roy of Special Judge's Court-10 had fixed Jun 25 as the date for the verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides in the case.
The other suspects are Md Delwar Hossain, Md Morad Hossain, Md Zahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain, and Md Anisul Islam. All of them attended the hearing.
Prosecutor Azad believes the state was able to prove the allegations against the accused and expected the highest punishment of 12 years in jail for them. The defence team, on the other hand, said the state could not prove the charges and hoped the defendants would be exonerated.
The state presented its arguments from Jan 26 to Mar 6.
Earlier on Jan 17, the accused pleaded not guilty and sought justice from the court. The court heard the testimonies of 23 witnesses in the course of the trial.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shamim and his bodyguards in a raid on his business in Dhaka’s Niketon on Sept 20, 2019.
The authorities seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipts or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled by the organisation, for running illegal casino operations inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital's Fakirapool.
Shamim was known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He also made headlines for using his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.