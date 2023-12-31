Will 2024 begin with sunshine in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is set to usher in the new year under a blanket of fog, much like the final day of 2023.

As the world turns the page of the Gregorian calendar to welcome 2024 on Monday, meteorologists indicate that widespread fog will delay the arrival of the year's first sunshine across large swathes of the country.

Despite relatively 'normal' conditions prevailing over recent days, the chill of December has progressively deepened, hinting at an intensifying winter ahead.

"Though temperatures haven't significantly plummeted, the increased presence of fog and chilly winds is accentuating the wintry feel. The first day of the year is likely to be a bit cold," Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Sunday.