    Will 2024 begin with sunshine in Bangladesh?

    Though temperatures haven't significantly plummeted, dense fog and chilly winds are unlikely to abate

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 07:31 AM

    Bangladesh is set to usher in the new year under a blanket of fog, much like the final day of 2023.

    As the world turns the page of the Gregorian calendar to welcome 2024 on Monday, meteorologists indicate that widespread fog will delay the arrival of the year's first sunshine across large swathes of the country.

    Despite relatively 'normal' conditions prevailing over recent days, the chill of December has progressively deepened, hinting at an intensifying winter ahead.

    "Though temperatures haven't significantly plummeted, the increased presence of fog and chilly winds is accentuating the wintry feel. The first day of the year is likely to be a bit cold," Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Sunday.

    "The dense fog, coupled with brisk winds, is blocking the sun and elevating the wintry feel. We anticipate the fog will gradually dissipate, with conditions likely improving from Tuesday onwards."

    After the fog lifts, a slight drop in temperature is expected. This will likely be followed by a more noticeable decrease a day or two later, according to Shahinul.

    Fog enveloped most of the country on Sunday morning, although it began to clear in the Sylhet and Chattogram regions as the day wore on.

    However, in other areas, the sun's appearance may be fleeting, said Shahinul.

    "Currently, dense fog covers the central regions, including Dhaka, and the north. It's likely to persist and disperse slowly."

    "In some localities, fog might redevelop shortly after clearing. We expect some afternoon sunshine, but it's likely to get dark early.

    Despite the chilly forecast, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has ruled out the immediate onset of a cold wave.

    Over the past 24 hours until 6 am on Sunday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius in Srimangal, while the highest was 30.4 degrees Celsius in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

